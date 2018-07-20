COLLEGE GOLF: SIUE earns eighth straight team academic award

NORMAN, Okla. | Golf Coaches Association of American has announced the 18Birdies 2018 Team Academic Awards. For the eighth consecutive year, SIUE has earned recognition as an All-Academic Team.

SIUE is one of five Ohio Valley Conference honorees. Belmont, Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, and UT Martin also earned honors from the GCAA. The Cougars are among 127 NCAA Division I programs honored.

“Academics is a priority with our program,” SIUE head coach Derrick Brown said. “This is very well-deserved for the guys.”

Programs must have achieved at least a 3.0 grade point average to be considered for the award by the GCAA. The Cougars achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.47 for the 2017-18 school year. SIUE was just shy of the threshold to achieve President’s Special Recognition, which requires a 3.5 or better.

The Cougars also enjoyed a successful season on the course, leading the OVC in scoring average at 291.5, the lowest in program history.

“I am proud of the success this team has had on and off the course,” Brown added.

