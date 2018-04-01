COLLEGE GOLF: Kyle Slattery leads Cougars at Illinois State

NORMAL – Kyle Slattery leads SIUE golf and is tied for 16th overall and the Cougars sit in sixth place as a team after two rounds of Illinois State's D.A. Weibring Intercollegiate Saturday.

The Cougars led the tournament through the first round, but slipped to sixth. SIUE has a combined 611 and are tied with Bradley for sixth. Duke leads the team competition at 587. Illinois State is second at 598. Wisconsin is third at 602.

Slattery has a 151 to pace the Cougars. Brady Dixon and Jordan Harre are among several golfers tied for 31st with a 153. Danny Gorman is tied for 38th at 154. Austin Glendinning is tied for 51st with a 156.

Wisconsin's Griffin Barela sits atop the leaderboard with a 143.

The final round was today (April 1).

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter