College golf: Slattery leads Cougars to tournament title

SIUE senior Kyle Slattery turned in the third-lowest 54-hole total in school history en route to his second consecutive tournament win Tuesday. Slattery led SIUE to a win at the Derek Dolenc Invitational for the second year in row and the third time in four years.

“We’re always thrilled when we can take home a title at the home tournament,” SIUE head coach Derrick Brown said. “The guys played exceptional today. We had a three-shot lead coming into today and I really wanted us to expand on that, and we did.”

After winning last weekend at Eastern Kentucky, Slattery carded rounds of 71-65-67 on his way to his second tournament win. He becomes just the fifth player to win at least two tournaments during his SIUE career. His 54-hole total (203) is the best of his career and the third-lowest for a Cougar golfer ever.

“Kyle shooting a 67, birdieing his last two and winning by three back-to-back weeks is something that doesn’t happen a lot in college golf,” Brown added. “I am really happy for him and the team.”

The Cougars posted rounds of 283-283-276 to win for the third time at Gateway National. Tuesday’s 276 is the fourth-lowest team score.

Omaha finished second with an 854. The Mavs withstood a charge from Iowa Western. The Rievers shot the second-lowest round (277) Tuesday and finished at 856 for third place.

Also for SIUE, Brooks Jungbluth and Albert Nilsson tied for 11th at 214 (+1). Conor Dore tied for 19th at 216. Grant Gavin tied for 22nd at 217.

“A big thing for me was the consistency,” Brown said. “We had a lot of rounds in the 60s and low 70s. Those five guys really came to play and I am thrilled for them.”

SIUE individual Will Starkey and Parker McEachern were tied for 41st and 89th, respectively. Presley Mackelburg withdrew from Tuesday’s third round because of injury.

Omaha’s Kevin Gordon (206) finished second to Slattery. Tate Chumley, of UT Martin, finished third at 207.

SIUE next will travel to Valentine, Neb., for South Dakota State’s The Jackrabbit Sunday and Monday.

“I think we’re coming on right now in a pretty good way,” Brown said. “We have some depth. We had five guys in the top 22 of a 96-player field. That means we have got some guys playing at a high level.”

