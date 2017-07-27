COLLEGE GOLF: Slattery swings his way to U.S. Amateur Championship

EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE junior golfer Kyle Slattery will play in the U.S. Amateur Championship, after taking second place Wednesday at the U.S. Amateur qualifier at Oconomowoc Golf Club in Wisconsin.

The native of Rockford, Ill., fired rounds of 67-69 to finish at four-under par in the qualifier. He will now head to California for the Championship.

The U.S. Amateur Championship begins Aug. 14. More than 300 golfers will play two rounds of stroke play to pare the field to 64 golfers who will compete in a match-play tournament for the title. The match-play championship takes place at Riviera Country Club in Palisades, Calif. Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles will co-host the stroke play portion of the championship.

Slattery played in all 11 tournaments for the Cougars as a sophomore, while earning a pair of top-10 finishes. His scoring average of 74.61 was fourth-best on the team and was nearly a stroke better than his freshman season.

