COLLEGE GOLF: Starkey, Gavin and Underwood complete play at Western Illinois

MACOMB — In the final event of the regular season for SIUE golf, three individuals completed play at Western Illinois’ Beu Mussato Invitational Tuesday.

Will Starkey tied for ninth place with a 36-hole total of 150. Also among the group tied for ninth is future Cougar Albert Nilsson. Nilsson signed with SIUE in the fall and is playing at Iowa Western Community College.

Grant Gavin finished a stroke back at 151 to tie for 12th. Spencer Underwood finished at 161 and tied for 55th.

The Cougars now are preparing for the Ohio Valley Conference Championship April 23-25 in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

