COLLEGE SOCCER: Andrea Frerker named Student-Athlete of the Week

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE women’s soccer player Andrea Frerker. The sophomore from Maryville is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biology and has a grade point average of 4.

Frerker has started all 12 games this season in a midfield role for the Cougars. She recorded her second goal of the season in SIUE’s 2-0 win over Belmont Sept. 30. Her five points (two goals, one assist) is tied for third most on the team.

SIUE women’s soccer will play its final regular season home game Sunday against Southeast Missouri. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

