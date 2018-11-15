COLLEGE SOCCER: Cougar town

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City senior Emma Dutko (center) signs a letter of intent to play soccer for SIUE next year. She's flanked with mother Jennifer (left) and father Terry (right).

Emma Dutko will not have to travel far to continue her soccer career next year.

The Granite City senior will be making the 13-mile drive to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as she signed a letter of intent to play for the Cougars’ women’s soccer team for the 2019 season on Nov. 14 at the GCHS conference room.

“It’s great because I don’t think I’ll survive far away without my family or friends, so I think that will be nice because I think I can live on campus and it won’t feel that I’m still at my house,” she said. “It will be pretty good.”

Dutko will become the first GCHS player on the SIUE team since Hope Jones (2010-13). She said she’s looking forward to play in the college level.

“It’s exciting,” Dutko said. “It’s a lot because I’m sure it will be a tough transition, but I’m thankful for the coaches I have and my teammates. I think it will be good to get started into the next level and I’m very fortunate to be able to continue to play.”

Dutko is also happy that she will be competing for an NCAA Division I team. SIUE is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

“It’s going to be tough, but I’m ready to take it on with my best effort and have fun,” she said.

The senior said one of her goals at SIUE is to help the program return to its winning ways. The Cougars finished with losing records in each of the last two years, including a 6-9-2 mark this season.

“I’m not sure yet what my role will be, but I hope for the team to put out my best effort and help them out the best that I could,” Dutko said. “Hopefully, I’ll be an asset to their team.”

Dutko has been a strong asset to the Warriors since her sophomore season, earning all-Southwestern Conference honors twice, receiving an all-sectional award and helping her team finish with two winning seasons. She missed her freshman season because of a knee injury.

Last spring, Dutko, a midfielder, scored a career-high 10 goals and helped the Warriors record 12 shutouts and allow just 19 goals on defense. She earned first-team all-conference honors and was named to the all-sectional team.

Dutko said she hopes her senior year in spring 2019 will be special.

“I’m grateful that I’m spending the last high school season with them,” she said. “It’s going to be kind of sad, but I think we’ll ready to go out and prove that, even though we’re not in a conference, we’re still up there with the other teams.”

Dutko said she’s excited to play with Derek Burton, who wrapped up his 11th season as SIUE coach this fall.

“I’ve always been comfortable with the coach and he’s been great with me ever since I tore my ACL,” she said. “I kept talking to him. I always go out and watch the team play. They got a good program. I think it’s a good school and I think I’ll be a good fit there.”