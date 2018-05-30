COLLEGE SOCCER: Cougars add two to 2018 recruiting class

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE women’s soccer head coach Derek Burton has announced two additions to the 2018 recruiting class in Tamia Cash (O’Fallon, Ill.) and Megan Keeven (St. Charles, Mo.).

Cash signed with Mississippi State for the 2017 season but comes to SIUE as a true freshman after not competing for the Bulldogs. She was a standout soccer and basketball player at O’Fallon Township High School and played club soccer for Saint Louis Scott Gallagher.

Keeven will transfer from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she redshirted last season. The 5-foot, 7-inch defender played her prep years at St. Charles West High School, where she was a Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 2 All-State selection her senior season after leading her team to a 17-3 season. Her senior year at St. Charles West, Keeven recorded 24 points on nine goals and six assists. Keeven played club soccer with Sporting JB Marine SC where it was the Missouri Fall State Cup finalists in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Both players will be eligible to play this fall.

“First and foremost, Tamia and Megan are ready to get started at SIUE and jump on board with our returning players and incoming freshmen to work together toward our team goals,” Burton said. “The importance of this can’t be understated as both of them made it a priority as they analyzed their next step. For this reason, I am delighted to bring Tamia and Megan into the program. They bring elite-level athleticism and dynamic soccer ability that will positively affect us in a variety of ways on the field, depending on where I feel they help us most.”

Tamia Cash

Hometown: O’Fallon, Ill.

High School: O’Fallon Township

Position: Defender

Club Team: Saint Louis Scott Gallagher

From Coach Burton: “Tamia has pace and athleticism that allows her to impact a game defensively because she is so tough to beat. She is very comfortable in the attack and has the technical ability, combined with her speed to pose a real threat to our opponents, especially in the wide areas.”

Megan Keeven

Hometown: St. Charles, Mo.

High School: St. Charles West

Position: Defender

Club Team: Sporting JB Marine SC

From Coach Burton: “Megan has that combination of athleticism, competitiveness and toughness that you love as a coach. On top of that, she has an outstanding game sense and soccer IQ. We look forward to her bringing all of these aspects to the field this fall.”

