COLLEGE SOCCER: Cougars topple 24th-ranked Grand Canyon

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE men’s soccer remained unbeaten on the season and unscored-upon at home, using a late goal to take down No. 24 Grand Canyon 1-0 Sunday night at Korte Stadium.

The Cougars are 4-0-1 overall and 4-0 at home, where SIUE has outscored its opponents 6-0.

“What a weekend with two good teams,” SIUE head coach Mario Sanchez said. “Grand Canyon is going to do well this year. They have good balance and a lot of speed.”

The Lopes began the year 2-0 but dropped both games on the road this weekend.

“What a game tonight,” Sanchez said. “I am really proud of our guys. The first half we were fantastic. We created a lot of good chances. The second half Grand Canyon came out really strong. At the same time our guys weathered the storm. We continue to finish strong. I talk it all the time about the character of this team.”

Jorge Gonzalez netted the game-winner for the Cougars in the 84th minute. Lachlan McLean played Gonzalez in with a long through pass from midfield. Gonzalez then beat GCU goalkeeper George Tasouris with his team-leading fourth goal of the year. McLean’s assist gave him a team-best three for the season.

“You get good players around each other and they feed off each other,” Sanchez said. “We’re starting to see that. They’re talented, they’re good and they’re humble kids. It’s nice to sit back and watch them play.”

Grand Canyon outshot the Cougars 13-10, but SIUE’s defense remained unblemished at home, posting its fourth shutout in a row. Goalkeeper Noah Heim made three saves for his fourth clean sheet of the year.

“Sometimes the guys who score the goals get all the credit,” Sanchez said. “(You can’t forget) what Noah Heim did late. He made some really good saves. He’s commanding his box.”

Sanchez also praised defenders Johan DePicker, Jack Edwards, Donel Cavillo, and Noah Fetter.

“They’re all working hard and they’re buying in,” he said. “We talk all the time about developing good habits. It’s a process. The guys are starting to see the more you believe in the process of doing things right, the more good things happen.”

The Cougars will wrap up their season-long five-game home stand Saturday when Loyola comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

