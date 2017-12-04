COLLEGE SOCCER: EHS grad Thompson helps Central Missouri women's soccer team win national title

× Expand Submitted photo Edwardsville graduate Taylor Thompson (5) helped the University of Central Missouri women's soccer team win an NCAA Division II national title on Saturday. Thompson, a midfielder, played all four years at UCM.

Taylor Thompson ended her collegiate soccer career in style on Saturday.

The Edwardsville graduate helped the University of Central Missouri women's soccer team win its first national championship and earned an all-tournament award.

Central Missouri defeated Carson-Newman 5-3 in penalty kicks in the NCAA Division II national championship match at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City. Thompson, a midfielder, was one of five players from the Warrensburg, Mo., school that were named to the all-tournament team.

The championship match was tied at 1-1 after regulation.

Thompson helped the Jennies finish with 26-0 record, post 21 shutouts and allow just five goals. She played in all 26 matches and started in 14 of them, including the championship match.

Thompson played with the UCM program all four years. Last year, she earned all-conference and all-region honors after starting all 23 matches and helped the Jennies score 62 goals. Thompson also was named to the Mid-Intercollegiate Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll three times.

Thompson graduated from EHS in '14. She was a four-year varsity starter for the Tigers. When she was a senior, she helped the Tigers win a school-record 23 matches and capture a sectional title.