COLLEGE SOCCER: Fans encouraged to buy tickets early for rivalry game

Because of a large expected attendance for the Friday, Sept. 21, Bronze Boot game between Saint Louis and SIUE, soccer fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance through the Billiken Ticket Office.

Tickets can purchased by clicking here or by calling the ticket office at (314) 977-4SLU during regular business hours. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youths. Fans who purchase online can use promo code SLU to receive 50 percent off per ticket purchased.

The match between the Billikens and Cougars will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Robert R. Hermann Stadium. The teams will be playing for the Bronze Boot for the first time since 1998.

Alumni tailgate

Alumni from both the SLU and SIUE men’s soccer programs are invited to a pregame tailgate at Hermann Stadium. Ticket prices are below, and include food and beverage from 5:30-7 p.m.

$25 – includes game ticket, food and beverage

$20 – includes access to pregame tailgate (for alums who have already purchased a game ticket)

$5 – game ticket only

Alumni must RSVP for access to the pregame tailgate. Parking information will be provided when registering. To RSVP, contact Margo Lubus at (314) 977-8180 or margo.lubus@slu.edu by Sept. 19.

