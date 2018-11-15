COLLEGE SOCCER: From Warriors to Tritons

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City senior Abby Reeves (center) signs a letter of intent to play soccer for the University of Missouri St. Louis on Nov. 14. She's flanked by her parents.

The University of Missouri St. Louis women’s soccer team will get another Granite City player on its roster next year.

Make that two players.

Granite City seniors Abby Reeves and Megan Jones signed letters-of-intent to play for the NCAA Division II school in St. Louis on Nov. 14 at the GCHS conference room. Next year, they will join 2018 GCHS grad Maya Ware, who wrapped up her freshman season at UMSL as the team’s top scorer with two goals and two assists this fall.

Reeves and Jones will play for an UMSL team that finished with three wins overall, two of them were in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. The seniors verbally committed to play for the Tritons last year.

Reeves and Jones were key players in the Warriors’ outstanding season last spring. Granite City finished 13-6-3.

Reeves, a defender, scored three goals and earned third-team all-Southwestern Conference honors. Jones, a midfielder, also had three goals and led the team in assists with 14.