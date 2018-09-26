College soccer: Gonzalez scores twice in SIUE’s win at Valpo

Jorge Gonzalez' two goals led SIUE men's soccer to a 3-2 road win Tuesday at Valparaiso.

Jorge Gonzalez scored twice in the second half to lead SIUE men’s soccer to a 3-2 road win Tuesday at Valparaiso.

The victory snapped a two-game winless streak for the Cougars, who improved to 5-1-2. Valpo fell to 2-5-1.

Tuesday’s kickoff was delayed more than an hour by lightning.

“It was a little bit of a strange game with the weather and everything,” SIUE head coach Mario Sanchez said. “And we started a little slow.”

Greg Solawa put the Cougars on top with his first goal of the year in the 28th minute.

“Greg hit a smashing volley from about 20 yards out,” Sanchez said. “It was one of the best goals I have seen in college in a long time.”

SIUE took that 1-0 lead into halftime.

After the Crusaders tied the game courtesy of a Rafael Mentzingen penalty kick in the 77th minute, Gonzalez recorded his first goal of the night. Freshman Steven Bibas picked up the assist after setting Gonzalez up with a through ball. The point was the first of Bibas’ career.

“We started the second half really well and then made a poor decision in giving up the penalty,” Sanchez said. “But the response was good.”

Valparaiso evened the score in the 81st minute, but Gonzalez answered again. Lachlan McLean assisted Gonzalez’s game-winner in the 86th minute.

Gonzalez now has a team-high six goals and 12 points. McLean is second on the team with 10 points coming on three goals and four assists.

“Our attacking play was really great,” Sanchez added. “Jorge, Lachlan and Greg, all three were great, and Steven Bibas played really well and picked up his first assist.”

Valparaiso edged SIUE in total shots, 17-13, but the Cougars put nine shots on target compared to just five from the Crusaders.

“It’s always huge to get a result on the road,” Sanchez said. “It’s a tough place to play.”

SIUE returns home Saturday for the annual homecoming game. The Cougars will face Belmont in a 7 p.m. contest.

“Homecoming is a special day,” Sanchez said. “It will be great for the new kids to see what it is all about.”

