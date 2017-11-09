COLLEGE SOCCER: Grote earns all-newcomer honors at SEMO

Lexi Grote earned a big honor in her freshman season with the Southeast Missouri State women's soccer team this fall.

The Granite City graduate was named on the Ohio Valley Conference's all-newcomer team, which was announced on Nov. 2. Grote was one of 11 players on the team.

Grote had two goals and three assists and recorded 13 shots, including seven on goal. She scored the game-winning goal in overtime to beat Tennessee Tech 1-0 in the Redhawks' conference opener on Sept. 15

Grote scored her first collegiate goal on Aug. 27 against Wisconsin-Green Bay. She had assists against Eastern Kentucky, SIUE and Jacksonville State.

SEMO finished 8-8-4. Grote played in all 20 matches and started in seven of them.

Grote graduated from GCHS in May. She finished with 48 career goals, including 16 last spring, and was named on the all-state team twice.