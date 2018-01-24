COLLEGE SOCCER: LCCC players and coaches earn honors

GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College women’s soccer team continues to garner accolades for players and coaches long after their season’s end.

Audrey Andrzejewski, a freshman from St. Charles, Mo., and Kassidy Louvall, a freshman from O’Fallon, Mo., recently attended the United Soccer Coaches (USC) convention in Philadelphia where each received second team All-American honors.

Both Andrzejewski and Louvall, along with teammates Katy Hudson, a sophomore from Rolla Mo,; Senate Letsie, a freshman from Maseru, Lesotho; and Taylor Hansen, a freshman from Edwardsville, also received USC all-region honors.

Andrzejewski and Rebecca Tonks, a freshman from Southhampton, England, were named Second Team All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

“I am very honored to receive these awards,” Andrzejewski said. “When I began the season, awards weren’t on my mind and I had no idea they existed. I just wanted to help our team get to Nationals. These honors are a very big surprise.”

Andrzejewski went down with a knee injury in the Trailblazers’ win over St. Charles Community College for the District D championship and was not able to play in the NJCAA tournament.

“I tore the right ACL for the second time,” Andrzejewski said. “Surgery went very well. I did not have any meniscus tears so that will help in my rehab.”

According to Andrzejewski, her rehab is progressing well, and she plans to be back at full strength before the 2018 season begins.

Andrzejewski led the Trailblazers in scoring, with 29 goals and 16 assists. She finished fifth in the nation with 74 total points. Louvall scored 24 goals with 10 assists. She finished 21st in the nation in total points with 58.

The USC recognized LCCC head coach Tim Rooney and assistant coach Ryan Hodge, naming them the Junior College Women’s Coaching Staff of the Year for the Central Region.

“We are very excited about this award,” Rooney said. “It’s great because it acknowledges the staff as a whole. A lot goes into preparing a team for the season and the Assistant Coach Ryan Hodge and our Goalkeeper Coach Drew Duncan both put in a lot of work and effort with these girls. This award would not have been won without the hard work our girls put in throughout the season.”

The Trailblazers finished their season with a record of 18-3. They won both the Region 24 and District D championships on their way to a spot in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.