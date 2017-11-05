COLLEGE SOCCER: Lewis and Clark headed to NJCAA nationals

× Expand Submitted photo Lewis and Clark's Senate Letsie (11) tries to get past a couple of St. Charles Community College defenders in the District D title match on Saturday. LC won 2-1 to advance to the NJCAA national tournament.

The Lewis and Clark Community College advanced to the NJCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championships on Nov. 13-18 at Melbourne, Fla., after beating St. Charles Community College 2-1 in the Distirict D championship match on Nov. 4 at the Missouri Rush Sports Complex in O'Fallon, Mo.

The Trailblazers improved to 17-2 with the victory. They started their season by winning their first 13 matches.

The Godfrey school defeated SWIC 3-1 in the Region 24 championship match on Oct. 29 to advance to the District D title tilt with St. Charles.

Sophomores Lindsay Kistenmacher (Alton) and Kaitlyn Schneider (Edwardsville) and freshmen Claire Dalton (Marquette Catholic) and Taylor Hansen (Edwardsville) are among the area players on the LCCC squad, which is coached by Tim Rooney.