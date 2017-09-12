COLLEGE SOCCER: Marquette grad Copeland wins A-10 Rookie of the Week award

Marquette Catholic graduate and Saint Louis University freshman Annabelle Copeland was selected as the Atlantic 10 Conference women's soccer co-Rookie of the Week for the period of Sept. 4-10.

Copeland scored her first college goal in the Billikens' 1-1 tie with No. 19 Kansas on Sept. 8. The match drew 5,205 spectators, the largest crowd ever to watch a women's college soccer match in Missouri.

Copeland shared the Rookie of the Week award with Lauren Bell of Duquesne, who had two goals and and an assist against Xavier and Seton Hall.

Copeland, who graduated from Marquette in May, helped the Explorers' girls soccer team finish third in the state tournament in her junior year. The Alton school won regional and sectional championships in each of Copeland's first three years with the program.