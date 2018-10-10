COLLEGE SOCCER: McLean garners dual honors

McLean

SIUE men’s soccer junior striker Lachlan McLean has earned a pair of honors after an impressive week.

On Monday, McLean was named to CollegeSoccerNews.com’s National Team of the Week. He was chosen as the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week Tuesday.

The Sydney, Australia, native opened the week with a game-winning goal in the 88th minute last Tuesday to give SIUE a 2-1 win at IUPUI.

McLean then scored a pair of goals in SIUE’s MAC-season opening double-overtime win against Northern Illinois. After falling behind 2-0 in the first half, he scored in the final minutes of the first half to bring the Cougars within a goal at halftime. He scored five minutes into the second half to tie the score and SIUE eventually earned the win in the second overtime period.

McLean finished the week with a team-high nine total shots and four shots on goal. He leads the MAC with 18 points and is tied for the league lead with seven goals. His 18 points rank 25th nationally, while his seven goals have him at No. 26 in the NCAA.

The Cougars face Butler on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

