COLLEGE SOCCER: McLean scores twice to lead SIUE past Butler

SIUE men’s soccer won its fifth straight game Tuesday, winning a back-and-forth game over Butler 3-2 at the Sellick Bowl.

The Cougars improved to 9-1-2 with the win and remained unbeaten (3-0-2) away from home. Butler dropped to 2-8-2.

“Credit to our players,” SIUE head coach Mario Sanchez said. “They adapted to the game and to the opponent.”

Lachlan McLean scored twice, including the game-winner, marking his second consecutive two-goal game. He has scored in four straight games and five of SIUE’s last six matches. He leads the Mid-American Conference with nine goals.

“Since he’s been at SIUE, I believe he’s been one of the top forwards in the country,” Sanchez said of McLean. “In previous seasons, he has battled injury. This year he is healthy and he is fit. We’re not surprised by this because we see it every day in training.”

The game-winner came in the 77th minute when McLean on-timed a cross from Noah Fetter past Butler goalkeeper Gabriel Gjergji to put SIUE on top for good.

“It was a beautiful goal,” Sanchez said. “Noah did a great job, took it to the end line, pulled it back and found Lachlan at the near post.”

McLean’s first of the night put the Cougars on the board just over four minutes into the match after a takeaway in Butler’s end.

Butler pulled level by halftime thanks to a 36th-minute penalty kick by Jack Haywood.

“We got off to a great start,” Sanchez added. “We played really good soccer over the first 20 minutes and then Butler really turned it up.”

Jorge Gonzalez put SIUE back in front four minutes into the second half. Gonzalez scored on a blast from the top of the 18-yard box that found the upper corner.

The Bulldogs tied the score again in the 69th minute when Joe Moulden headed home a cross from Jared Timmer.

Butler outshot SIUE 13-7, but both teams had four shots on goal. Gjergji finished with one save. SIUE goalkeeper Noah Heim made two saves.

SIUE used eight reserves during the course of the game.

“Midweek games are tough. With everyone in conference play, you have to use your bench,” Sanchez said. “We trust our guys. The strength of this team right now is how everybody contributes.”

The Cougars return to MAC play Saturday at home. SIUE will face Western Michigan at 7 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to a very good Western Michigan team coming into Korte Stadium,” Sanchez said. “It’s a great opportunity for our team.”

