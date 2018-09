Jorge Gonzalez

SIUE has sold out its pregame reception for Friday’s men’s soccer match at Saint Louis.

Cougar fans and alumni may still attend the game as tickets remain for the Bronze Boot match. They can be purchased through the Saint Louis ticket office or at the gate.

Kickoff between the Cougars and Billikens is set for 7 p.m.

