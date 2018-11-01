COLLEGE SOCCER: Semifinals moved to O'Fallon

Soccer ball

Because of weather and field conditions, both games of today's (Nov. 1) NJCAA Central District women’s soccer semifinals have been moved from Lewis and Clark Community College to the O’Fallon Sportsplex, 301 Obernuefemann Road in O’Fallon.

At this time, game times are unchanged. Lewis and Clark (16-0-0) will take on Motlow State (11-3-2) at 11 a.m. That game will be followed by Metropolitan (7-8-0) and SWIC (15-5-1) at 2 p.m.

