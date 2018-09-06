COLLEGE SOCCER: SIUE’s Benning named Prairie Farms Student-Athlete of the Week

Benning

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE women’s soccer player Courtney Benning. The junior from O’Fallon, Mo., is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in exercise science with an emphasis in sports psychology and has a grade point average of 3.57.

Benning has started all five games in the midfield for the Cougars this season. She is second on the team in shots with seven and tied for second with four shots on goal. She recorded an assist against Chicago State last Friday.

Women’s soccer will be back in action Friday when it travels to face Missouri State; kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

