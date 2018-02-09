COLLEGE SOCCER: Six freshman join Cougars

EDWARDSVILLE — Following its first year as part of the Mid-American Conference and an appearance in the MAC Tournament semifinals, SIUE men’s soccer welcomes six freshmen to its ranks.

“As a staff, we feel that we definitely met our two main objectives with this recruiting class,” SIUE head coach Mario Sanchez said. “Our first objective was to improve our overall athletic and technical ability, which will allow us to compete for a MAC Championship. The second objective was to recruit and sign the top local talent in the greater St. Louis-Metro East area, which we certainly did. We signed four local players, two of which are High School All Americans, which we are very proud of.”

2018 freshmen profiles

Eric Bauche – Goalkeeper

Weldon Spring, Mo.

St. Dominic High School/Sporting St. Louis Soccer Club

All-State and All-Region selection…Named AAA Conference Large School Goalkeeper of the Year and first team All-AAA Conference selection…Logged 1,151 minutes in goal as a senior for St. Dominic High School…Collected four shutouts and 59 saves…Recorded a save percentage of .787…Spent four seasons with Sporting St. Louis Soccer Club, where he was part of three State Cup Championship teams.

Sanchez on Eric Bauche:

“Eric has proven himself to be one of the top goalkeepers in the St. Louis area. Eric also played for Sporting St. Louis Soccer Club, where he is coached by local legend and SIUE Alumnus Tommy Howe. We believe Eric has a very strong athletic and technical foundation which will allow him to compete in goal for years to come.”

Steven Bibas – Midfielder

St. Louis

Vianney High School/Sporting St. Louis Soccer Club

High School All-American as chosen by the United Soccer Coaches Association…Two-time All-State selection…Two-time All-Region and two-time All-Metro selection…Recognized with Special Achievement Award from Missouri Sports Hall of Fame…Scored 12 goals and added nine assists for 33 points as a senior at Vianney.

Sanchez on Steven Bibas:

“Steven is joining us from Vianney High School and from Sporting St. Louis Soccer Club, where he is coached by local legend and SIUE Alumnus Tommy Howe. Steven has proven to be one of the top attacking players in the in the St. Louis area and the Midwest over the last couple of years. We expect Steven to add a dynamic dimension to our attack and help us create more goal-scoring opportunities.”

Jack Edwards – Midfielder

St. Louis

CBC High School/Sporting St. Louis Soccer Club

Part of the West Team in the High School All-American game in Orlando, Florida…First team All-Metro selection as a senior at CBC…First Team All-Metro Catholic Conference…Scored five goals and added five assists for 15 points as a senior.

Sanchez on Jack Edwards:

“Jack also plays for the Sporting St. Louis Soccer Club, where he is coached by local legend and SIUE alum Tommy Howe. Jack is a very versatile player who we believe will fit in great with us. Jack can play as a defensive midfielder, a center back, and he has also played as an outside defender. Jack is very comfortable on the ball and reads the game very well.”

Blake Little – Midfielder

Belleville

Belleville East/Saint Louis FC Academy

Appeared in 13 games, making 12 starts for Saint Louis FC Academy, part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy…Scored one goal from his midfield spot…Part of the Missouri State Cup champion team in 2017…Trained with Feyenrood Academy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands...Blake’s father, Matt Little, played two seasons for the Cougars and is a Jack Blake Award winner.

Sanchez on Blake Little:

“The Cougar tradition continues with another family member following his father’s footsteps. Blake’s father, Matt Little, was a top player for the Cougars. Blake has proven himself to be one of the top midfielders in the Midwest region of the US Soccer Academy league with St. Louis FC. Blake is a tough midfielder who has the technical ability to dictate the rhythm of the game.”

Kyle Mwendapole – Forward

Newport Coast, Calif.

Corona Del Mar High School/Slammers FC, Strikers FC North

Offensive Player of the Year and first team all-Pacific Coast League selection as a senior at Corona Del Mar High School…Played with both Slammers FC and Strikers FC North Soccer Clubs…Father, David Mwendapole, played one season for the Cougars in 2001.

Sanchez on Kyle Mwendapole:

“Kyle is following in the long tradition of family members playing for the Cougars — Kyle’s father played for the Cougars and was a prolific scorer. Kyle is a very athletic and skillful forward who has the ability to score goals.”

Corban McAvinew – Defender

Canal Fulton, Ohio

Northwest High School/Internationals Soccer Academy

Scored a goal in 13 appearances as a defender for Internationals U-18/19, part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.

Sanchez on Corban McAvinew:

“Corban is a natural left back who is very comfortable on the ball. We love his ability to play out of the back and get forward into the attack. His athletic ability makes him a very good one-on-one defender. Corban comes from one of the top US Soccer Academy clubs in the Midwest, the Cleveland Internationals Soccer Club.”

“We are really excited about this group of young men, and we expect great things from them for the years to come,” Sanchez added.

