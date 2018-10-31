COLLEGE SOCCER: Trailblazers remain undefeated

× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services Claire Dalton (right) celebrates her game-winning goal with teammates Kassidy Louvall and Audrey Andrzejewski.

The Trailblazers women’s soccer team added a Region 24 championship win to their already undefeated season, advancing their record to 16-0-0 as they head into the Central District tournament.

Entering the Region 24 tournament with a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed, the Trailblazers played their first game in the semifinal round, where they notched a 7-0 win over No. 5 Parkland on Saturday to advance to the finals.

Sunday’s championship game against No. 2 SWIC was a different story. The game was scoreless until the 70th minute, when Claire Dalton put a header into the net off a corner kick from Boitumelo Ribale, giving the Trailblazers a 1-0 lead and the win.

With just over a minute left in the game, a second Trailblazers goal from Audrey Andrzejewski was called back on an offsides call.

The Trailblazers are playing with a full roster for the first time in weeks. Saturday’s game saw the return of Senate Letsie, who had been out for about a month with a knee injury.

“We’re playing pretty good right now,” coach Tim Rooney said. “We’re getting scoring from a lot of different players.”

Rooney credits the efforts of his defense, which has produced 13 shutouts in 16 games.

“Goalie Mercedes King has only allowed three goals all season,” Rooney said. “The back four, Ally Smith, Claire Dalton, Sydney Schmidt and Jocelyn Wagner, have done a great job.”

Following Sunday’s victory, Rooney was named Region 24 Coach of the Year and Ribale was awarded Region 24 Player of the Year. Other players receiving a spot on the All-Region team include Taylor Hansen, Mercedes King, Kassidy Louvall and Megan Pierce. Letsie earned honorable mention.

The Central Division tournament will be played at Tim Rooney Stadium on the Lewis and Clark campus in Godfrey. The semifinal round begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, with L&C (16-0-0) facing Motlow State (11-3-2). Metropolitan (7-8-0) will play SWIC (15-5-1) at 2 p.m.

The winners will compete in the championship game at noon Friday, Nov. 2, at Tim Rooney Stadium.

For more photos, visit the college's Flickr page.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter