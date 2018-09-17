COLLEGE SOCCER: Women’s soccer falls to Morehead State

× Expand SIUE goalkeeper Jensen Schoch saved three shots during the game.

MOREHEAD, Ky. | The SIUE women’s soccer team fell to Morehead State 1-0 Sunday. The Cougars drop to 2-5 (1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) on the year, while the Eagles improve to 2-8 (1-1 OVC).

“We did well today,” SIUE head coach Derek Burton said. “We played a strong enough game to win.”

SIUE dominated the first half, outshooting the Eagles 10-3. SIUE recorded six shots on goal in the half, but couldn’t slot one away.

The second half was much of the same: multiple looks from each team.

SIUE’s Andrea Frerker had a great shot on goal in the 67th minute, but Morehead State goalkeeper Eva Helgadottir picked it out of the air.

In the 78th minute, Kayla Klipsch took a long shot from around 30 yards out for the Cougars, but Helgadottir made a good play to keep it out of the net.

The Morehead State attack was pressuring the SIUE defense in the 89th minute. An MSU forward brought the ball into the box and was tripped by an SIUE defender, resulting in a penalty kick for the Eagles with three seconds remaining in the game.

Dani Wilson converted the PK for Morehead State, her third goal of the season.

“It’s a tough way to lose a game for sure,” Burton added. “We were dangerous and created a variety of scoring chances. If we are a bit more composed and clinical, it’s not a 0-0 game late.”

The Cougars took 16 shots, including 10 on goal. SIUE’s Lydia Harris, Klipsch and Amanda DiNardo all recorded three shots each to lead the Cougars.

SIUE goalkeeper Jensen Schoch saved three shots on the day.

“This game won’t define how we move forward,” Burton said. “We will still keep working to improve the areas we need to, and be ready to go for our next game. We will get over it and move on, and we will be ready to compete in five days.”

The Cougars will be back at home Friday as they play host to Austin Peay at 7 p.m.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter