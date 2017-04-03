COLLEGE SOCCER: Zeller signs to play for Blackburn College

× Expand Submitted photo Roxana senior Brendan Zeller (middle) signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Blackburn College.

Brendan Zeller recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer for Blackburn College in Carlinville for the 2017-2018 season.

Zeller turned in a strong senior season for the Shells' boys' soccer team, earning third-team all-South Central Conference honors. He also placed first in the combine of the PepsiCo Showdown College Showcase on Nov. 25 in suburban Chicago.

