COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Concatto named OVC Player of the Week

EDWARDSVILLE | Freshman Bailley Concatto was named the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Player of the Week after leading SIUE to three of four victories this past weekend.

Concatto batted .500 against Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky with three doubles and two RBIs. She hit safely in all four games last week.

The Cougars’ second baseman notched SIUE’s lone two hits in a 1-0 win over Morehead State. She added doubles in each of SIUE’s games against Eastern Kentucky. For the week, she scored four times and drove in a pair.

Concatto shared the weekly honor with Eastern Kentucky’s senior outfielder Paige Murphy.

The Cougars return to action Wednesday at 3 p.m. against Southeast Missouri in the opening round of the OVC Championships at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.

