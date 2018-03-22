COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Cougars fall to Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE softball will pivot to Ohio Valley Conference play this weekend after taking a loss in its home opener to Illinois.

“We’re going to be ready to play this weekend,” SIUE head coach Sandy Montgomery said. “They’ll bounce back from this. I have no doubt.”

Illinois improved to 19-9 with a 10-0 victory in six innings over the Cougars.

SIUE, 9-9, next travels to Nashville, Tenn., for four games this weekend. The Cougars open up OVC play with a Saturday doubleheader at Tennessee State followed by a Sunday doubleheader at Belmont.

Illinois opened the game with an RBI single in the first inning by catcher Stephanie Abello to take a 1-0 lead.

SIUE’s confidence was high in the first inning when leadoff hitter Bailley Concatto reached on a walk and Alyssa Heren drilled a double off the base of the fence in right field. Fighting Illini pitcher Taylor Edwards, 6-5, would survive the inning without giving up a run. She fanned five overall in the win.

Emily Ingles took the loss for the Cougars and is now 5-5. Ingles struck out four in 2 1/3 innings of play.

“She’s been throwing very, very well,” Montgomery said. “She just did not have her best stuff today.”

SIUE’s Corrina Rivas also threw 3 2/3 innings of relief in her home debut.

Illinois struck for two big innings, a five-run third and a four-run sixth. The Fighting Illinois have now won four straight.

“We’re going to get back to work tomorrow and figure some things out,” Montgomery said.

