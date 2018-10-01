College softball: Cougars toss pair of shutouts

Corrina Rivas went the distance in game two and fanned 11 batters.

Emily Ingles and Corrina Rivas each tossed shutouts Saturday as SIUE softball collected two exhibition fall season victories at Cougar Field.

SIUE defeated Shawnee 9-0 in five innings and Jefferson 1-0.

Ingles struck out 13 batters in her five innings of work against Shawnee. It was her second victory of the fall season.

Rivas went the distance in game two and fanned 11 batters. In all four games this fall, SIUE pitching has recorded at least 10 strikeouts.

“We had great pitching today,” SIUE interim head coach Jessica Jones said.

SIUE’s offense was in high gear in game one. The Cougars had nine hits and were active on the basepaths, including three stolen bases by Alana Cobb-Adams and two from Janie Smith.

“We had eight steals in that first game,” Jones said. “We were moving runs, so that was a good thing.”

In game two, SIUE scored in lone run in the fourth inning. After a double to left field by Sammie Ofoia, Smith went in to pinch run. Smith advanced to third on an infield out and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bailley Concatto.

“Sammie had a good hit, and Janie had a nice read,” Jones said.

Jefferson finished with three hits and left two runners on in the sixth inning.

“With her (Corrina’s) crucial pitches and her crucial strikeouts, that one run allowed us to win that game,” Jones said.

SIUE returns to play next weekend with games Saturday and Sunday. The Cougars welcome Parkland and Three Rivers Saturday. A Sunday doubleheader with Lakeland also is set.

