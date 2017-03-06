COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Dublo signs to play with Missouri Baptist

× Expand Submitted photo Alton senior Tomi Dublo (right) signs a letter of intent to play softball for Missouri Baptist University on Feb. 27 at the AHS Conference Room.

Alton senior Tomi Dublo signed a letter of intent to play softball for Missouri Baptist University on Feb. 27 at the Alton High School Conference Room.

Dublo will join a Missouri Baptist team that finished 28-25 last year and is 4-6 this year. The St. Louis school is affiliated with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and competes in the American Midwest Conference.

Last year, Dublo hit .236 with four home runs and 31 RBIs and 25 hits for the Redbirds. She tied Savannah Fisher for the team lead in home runs.