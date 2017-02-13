COLLEGE SOFTBALL: EA-WR seniors sign to play for Wabash Valley

× Expand Submitted photo East Alton-Wood River seniors Haley Shewmake (left) and Carly Campbell signed to play softball for Wabash Valley College next year.

East Alton-Wood River seniors Haley Shewmake and Carly Campbell have both signed to play softball at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel.

Shewmake and Campbell will play for a Wabash Valley softball program that is a perennial power. The Warriors have competed in the NJCAA national tournament 10 times, captured 11 regional titles and won 20 Great Rivers Athletic Conference championships.

Wabash Valley coach Paul Schnarre is the winningest coach in the nation with 1,257 victories.

Campbell is an all-state catcher and has school records for RBIs, doubles and putouts. Shewmake is a two-time first-team all-conference selection and has school marks in eight categories, including hits, runs and stolen bases – both season and career.

Both girls began playing softball with the Jr. Oilers program, then moved on to summer travel teams and high school softball.