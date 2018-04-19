COLLEGE SOFTBALL: EHS grad Loveless, Billikens nip Cougars 1-0

EDWARDSVILLE | An RBI double in the second inning provided the game’s lone score as Saint Louis defeated SIUE 1-0 in nonconference softball action at Cougar Field.

SIUE is now 17-14 and returns to Ohio Valley Conference play this weekend with a pair of doubleheaders at Cougar Field. The Cougars will have had seven games in six days after playing Jacksonville State in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and Tennessee Tech in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Cougars had several hard-hit balls against SLU pitcher and Edwardsville High product Kallen Loveless, including three balls that were lined out.

“We just didn’t get any breaks today,” SIUE head coach Sandy Montgomery said. “Sometimes that happens. We just have to hit the ball better.”

Tess Eby hit a second-inning double, and Conner Cutright rapped a fifth-inning double. Haley Adrian added a pinch-hit infield hit.

SIUE pitcher Emily Ingles, 11-7, took the loss despite fanning nine SLU batters.

“I wanted to get her back out here today and get her back on track after yesterday because she didn’t have a very good outing against Eastern (Illinois),” Montgomery said.

Saint Louis, 22-20, scored its run in the second inning when Allie Macfarlane drew a leadoff walk.

“I thought she threw well today except for the second where she walked the leadoff hitter,” Montgomery said. “That comes back to burn you every time.”

Alyssa Tarquinio singled to put runners on first and second. Kaylyn Breitbach then hit a ball to the gap in right center that nearly was caught by a sprinting right fielder Reagan Curtis. Macfarlane scored on the play.

Ashley Koziol also made an appearance in the circle for the Cougars.

“Ashley came into the seventh and did her job as well,” Montgomery said.

Video interview with Sandy Montgomery

