COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Silkwood sets all-time career mark in wins at Mississippi State

Photo by Kelly Price, Mississippi State Athletics Marquette Catholic graduate Alexis Silkwood is now the Mississippi State softball team's winningest pitcher with 56.

Marquette Catholic graduate Alexis Silkwood set another school record for the Mississippi State Bulldogs softball team on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Mississippi State senior left-handed pitcher is the Bulldogs' all-time leader in victories after beating South Carolina in a SEC matchup at home. She now has 56 career victories, surpassing the old mark of 55 set by Melissa Massey (2002-2005).

Silkwood went the distance and struck out six batters. She improved to 12-3 on the season.

Silkwood also owns the MSU career records for strikeouts (531), innings pitched (613.2) and complete games (48). She's in her fourth and final season at the Starkville Miss., school.

Silkwood graduated from Marquette in 2013 as one of the most celebrated high school softball pitchers, setting state marks in career wins (124), shutouts (100), no-hitters (54) and (1,907) and single-season records in strikeouts, shutouts and no-hitters.

Now, with just a month left in her college softball career, Silkwood is the most celebrated softball pitcher at Mississippi State.