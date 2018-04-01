COLLEGE SOFTBALL: SIUE, Belmont split doubleheader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A pair of pitching duels evolved Saturday as SIUE and Belmont battled to a doubleheader split at E.S. Rose Park.

Belmont took game one 1-0. SIUE grabbed game two 3-1.

SIUE now stands at 5-1 in Ohio Valley Conference action after playing its first six league contests on the road. The Cougars, 14-11 overall, now return home for five straight games at Cougar Field beginning with a nonconference battle Tuesday against SIU Carbondale at 4 p.m. Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State come to Edwardsville for Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders, respectively.

Belmont, which was rained out Friday at Eastern Kentucky, is 20-7 overall and 1-3 in the OVC.

SIUE sophomore right-hander Emily Ingles collected her third win of the weekend in the nightcap, outdueling Belmont's Brooklin Lee, who started both games of the doubleheader.

Ingles struck out three and scattered seven Belmont hits. She improved to 9-5 overall.

Corrina Rivas took the game one loss for the Cougars. She gave up just four hits with one being a solo home run by Lexi Rouse. Rivas struck out three Belmont batters.

"The pitchers threw well," SIUE head coach Sandy Montgomery said. "I'm proud of their mentality and efforts. They're going to continue to get better. That's a major plus for our program."

The Cougars broke through in game two in the fourth inning. Zoe Schafer led off the inning with a walk. After Janie Smith was inserted as a pinch runner, she moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tess Eby. Reagan Curtis made it 1-0 with a double to the gap in left center, easily scoring Smith.

Rouse then entered the game as a pitcher for the Bruins in the fifth. She was credited with the other two SIUE runs, including an RBI single by Conner Cutright in the fifth.

The Cougars manufactured their final run of the game. Abby Marlow pinch hit and walked to lead off the sixth. She stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored off an errant throw from Belmont catcher Georgia McKee trying to throw out Marlow at third.

"That was a big run," Montgomery said.

Montgomery said her young squad needs to keep grinding out victories.

"They're good kids. They work hard. They are just really young, and we have to find a way to keep getting better every day," she said.

