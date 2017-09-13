COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Student-athletes pitch in at school event

× Expand The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville softball team.

EDWARDSVILLE — The SIUE softball team kicked off the fall season by helping out a local grade school.

The Cougars appeared at the Leclaire Fall Festival, helping at the school’s outdoor event. The SIUE student-athletes were on hand to work bounce houses, zorbs, face-painting, balloon twisters and ensuring that children had a great time.

The school consists of students in kindergarten through second grade.

“Our players did a good job of interacting with the kids,” SIUE head coach Sandy Montgomery said. “We received nothing but rave reviews from the parents. I was really happy about that.”

Montgomery said it’s important to give back to the community, even if it’s just for a few hours.

“It doesn’t hurt us to give two hours out of our day to make even just one kid happy,” she said. “Hopefully people outside of our program can see that it’s a part of our culture.”

