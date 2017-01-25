COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Taylor signs to play softball for John Wood

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior Emma Taylor (middle in front row) signed a letter of intent to play softball for John Wood Community College in Quincy next year.

Marquette Catholic senior Emma Taylor signed a letter of intent to play softball for John Wood Community College in Quincy for the ‘17-18 season on Jan. 18 at the Commons at the Marquette High School campus.

Taylor will join a John Wood program that finished 19-29 in 2016. Victor Schroeder is the Blazers’ coach.

Taylor enjoyed outstanding seasons at the plate for the Explorers the last two years, hitting .329 in her junior year and .343 as a sophomore. During her three year high school career, Taylor has 73 hits and 12 doubles.