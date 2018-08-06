COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Two to join SIUE softball roster

× Expand (From left) Amara Wylie and Tyanna Kaaialii

EDWARDSVILLE | Tyanna Kaaialii (Pearl City, Hawaii) and Amara Wylie (New Lebanon, Ohio) will join the SIUE softball program beginning this fall, according to interim head coach Jessica Jones.

This brings SIUE’s roster to 21 for the fall season, including eight newcomers. The Cougars previously announced the additions of freshmen Micah Arps, Kloe Hilbrenner, Jade Kranawetter, Kylie Lane, Sammie Ofoia, and Amber Storer.

Kaaialii previously attended Southern Nevada but did not compete. She was a four-time All-State honoree at Pearl City High School and was named the 2017 OIA Red West Player of the Year.

“Tyanna adds depth to our pitching staff,” Jones said. “She is a bulldog on the mound. Tyanna is a very energetic kid with a strong desire to be successful. She loves the game and welcomes the competition.”

Wylie also is a transfer with two seasons of eligibility after competing as Asbury (Kentucky) College. She recorded 65 hits in two seasons, including three triples and nine doubles. Wylie was among the team leaders in RBIs (16) and stolen bases (18). She batted .372 with a .468 slugging percentage as a sophomore.

A five-sport athlete at Dixie High School, Wylie was a four-time All-Conference pick.

“She is an extremely hard-working kid and loves to play the game of softball,” Jones said. “She is a great teammate and role player. With her athleticism and work ethic, don’t be surprised if she pushes some people for playing time.”

SIUE softball begins the eight-game fall season Sept. 23 with home exhibition contests against Wabash Valley and Saint Louis.

“We are looking forward to both additions,” Jones said. “We have no doubt they will have a positive impact on the program and will be great assets to the team moving forward.”

