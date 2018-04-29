COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Cougars tripped up at Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. | Austin Peay took advantage of key hits Saturday to defeat SIUE in Ohio Valley Conference softball action.

The Governors improved to 31-15 overall and a 12-4 record in OVC play after downing SIUE 6-1 in the opener and 3-0 in the nightcap. SIUE dropped to 20-17 overall and 10-6 in the OVC.

This road trip continues at 1 p.m. today (April 29) as the Cougars travels to Murray, Ky., to take on Murray State for an OVC doubleheader. It will be the final road games for the Cougars during the regular season.

"We have to worry about ourselves and figure out why we're not coming up in the clutch," SIUE head coach Sandy Montgomery said.

SIUE's offense, which entered the weekend with a .298 batting average, was held to five hits for the day. Conner Cutright led the Cougars with two while Tess Eby, Reagan Curtis and Bailley Concatto each had one.

Austin Peay took advantage of a four-run second inning in game one to take the momentum. Morgan Rackel had two hits and two RBIs while picking up her 17th win of the season. Emily Ingles, the OVC Pitcher of the Week, fell to 14-8 despite striking out six and yielding just five Austin Peay hits. Four of Austin Peay's hits were extra bases.

In game two, SIUE's Corrina Rivas was outdueled by Kelly Mardones, who fanned just one SIUE batter. Carly Mattson and Brooke Pfefferle provided RBIs for the Governors.

