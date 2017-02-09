Edwardsville trio signs letters of intent

Edwardsville senior Shelby Saye signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at John A. Logan Community College on Feb. 9 at the EHS Conference Room.

A setter, Saye will join a John A. Logan squad that finished 20-10 last fall.

Also last fall, Saye helped the Edwardsville volleyball team finish 31-7, win the Southwestern Conference title and capture the Class 4A Alton Regional championship.

A pair of Edwardsville seniors, Brian Baggette and Tyler Morris, signed to continue their swimming careers at McKendree University on Feb. 8.

