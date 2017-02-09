COLLEGE SPORTS: Nine area athletes sign letters of intent

Marquette Catholic senior Annabelle Copeland signed a letter of intent to continue her soccer career at Saint Louis University.

Copeland, the AdVantage News Girls' Soccer Player of the Year in 2016, was one of eight high school athletes who signed for a SLU program that finished 14-4-2 last fall.

Copeland verbally committed to attend the Atlantic-10 school after the 2016 high school girls' soccer season came to an end. She helped the Explorers finish 15-10-3 and place third in the Class 1A state tournament. She finished with 14 goals and 10 assists, both team highs.

Copeland's teammate, Ketoura Ngwa, signed to play for Mount St. Mary's in Emmitsburg, Md. Ngwa, a defender, helped Marquette finish with 11 shutouts last year.

Another member of the Marquette girls' soccer team, Elisa Senno, will be signing to play for St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, at 3 today.

Marquette senior Liam Maher signed to play football for McKendree.

Five other Greater Alton high school athletes signed letters of intent and they are Civic Memorial's Brandon Hampton (baseball, Quincy University), Alton's Stephan Pattan (baseball, SIUE), Niah Bevolo and Taylor Westfall of Roxana (volleyball, MacMurray College) and EA-WR's Haley Shewmake (softball, Wabash Community College).