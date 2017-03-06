COLLEGE SWIMMING: Schranck signs to compete with Truman State swimming team

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette senior Ginny Schranck (center, front row) signed a letter of intent to compete in swimming at Truman State University on Feb. 17.

Marquette Catholic senior Ginny Schranck signed a letter of intent to compete with the swimming team at Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., on Feb. 17 at Marquette Catholic High School.

Schranck will join a Truman State women's swimming team that will have six individuals competing in the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships Wednesday through Saturday at Birmingham, Ala.

Schranck was a member of the Marquette swimming team last fall. She placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke and helped two relay teams finish in the top 8 at the IHSA Springfield Sectional in November.

Schranck is the fourth child in her family to receive a swimming scholarship for college. Her brothers, Stephen and Doug, swam for Carthage College, and another brother, Andrew, swam for Missouri S&T.