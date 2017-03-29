COLLEGE TENNIS: Aranda named Prairie Farms Student-Athlete of the Week

EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is women’s tennis player Lexi Aranda. A senior from Longwood, Fla., Aranda is pursuing a degree in biology and medical sciences and holds a grade-point average of 3.36.

Aranda has contributed at the No. 1 position to the Cougars undefeated streak of 13-0 this season and 3-0 in conference play.

She is on a 10-match winning streak in singles play and has an overall record of 10-1 for this season. Aranda also is undefeated in doubles play at the No. 2 spot with her partner Morgan Steffes. They have a record of 10-0 in doubles for the spring.

