COLLEGE TENNIS: Cougars rout Eastern Illinois

× Expand Lara Tupper is a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville freshman from Queensland, Australia.

EDWARDSVILLE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville women’s tennis team played its first home conference match at the SIUE outdoor courts Wednesday against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Cougars won 6-1.

The Cougars remain undefeated in their spring season with a record of 12-0 and an Ohio Valley Conference record of 2-0.

The squad began the match by earning the doubles point with a 6-1 win from No. 2 doubles pair Lexi Aranda and Morgan Steffes against Eastern Illinois’ Emily Pugachevsky and Sristhi Slaria. Aranda and Steffes have a doubles record of 8-1 at the No. 2 spot this season. The No. 3 doubles duo of Lara Tupper and Callaghan Adams soon followed with a 6-3 victory against Grace Summers and Kamile Stadalninkaite.

In singles play, freshman Tiffany Hollebeck was the first one to score a point for the Cougars, defeating EIU’s Srishti Slaria 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. This brings Hollebeck up to a nine-match winning streak in singles play.

Following close behind, No. 2 Mia Frogner was victorious against Grace Summers with a score of 6-1, 6-3. Freshman Tupper had a solid win at the No. 3 spot 6-3, 6-4. Steffes and Aranda also collected singles win for the Cougars.

SIUE’s home stand is scheduled to continue with an 11 a.m. match Saturday against Eastern Kentucky at the SIUE outdoor tennis courts.

