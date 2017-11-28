COLLEGE TENNIS: Kreutztrager signs to play for Lewis and Clark

Roxana senior Sara Kreutztrager signed to play tennis for the Lewis and Clark Community College for the '18-19 school year on Tuesday.

Kreutztrager completed an outstanding high school tennis career that included two South Central Conference doubles championships and a trip to the state tournament in doubles. Kreutztrager's partner was senior Haley Milazzo.

Kreutztrager will compete for a Lewis and Clark team that competed in the NJCAA national tournament for the fifth year in a row last spring and is coached by Johnna Kinney.