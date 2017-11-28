COLLEGE TENNIS: Kreutztrager signs to play for Lewis and Clark

× Expand Submitted photo Roxana senior Sara Kreutztrager signed a letter of intent to play tennis for Lewis and Clark Community College next year. Front row (L-R) Debbie Kreutztrager, Sara Kreutztrager and Tim Kreutztrager (back row, L-R) Roxana assistant coach Scott Stahlhut, Lewis and Clark coach Johnna Kinney and Roxana head coach Mike Kathriner

Roxana senior Sara Kreutztrager signed to play tennis for the Lewis and Clark Community College for the '18-19 school year on Tuesday.

Kreutztrager completed an outstanding high school tennis career that included two South Central Conference doubles championships and a trip to the state tournament in doubles. Kreutztrager's partner was senior Haley Milazzo.

Kreutztrager will compete for a Lewis and Clark team that competed in the NJCAA national tournament for the fifth year in a row last spring and is coached by Johnna Kinney.