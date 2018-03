Brown jumped 13.39 meters, which equate to 43 feet, 9 inches. Georgia's Ketura Orji won the event in 14.27 meters (46-8).

Brown, who graduated from Alton in '16, was one of 16 Texas A&M athletes who received All-American honors during the weekend.

Brown is in her second season with the Texas A&M women's track team. Before joining the College Station school, Brown earned nine all-state medals, including three state championships in the triple jump while competing at Alton High.