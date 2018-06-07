COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Harvey finishes 12th in long jump at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. | SIUE track and field athlete Julian Harvey placed 12th in the long jump at the 2018 NCAA Championships at Historic Wayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

Harvey’s jump of 25 feet, 5.5 inches was two feet short of Zack Bazile (27-5.5) of Ohio State, who was the eventual champion.

Harvey is also set to compete in the high jump at the NCAA Championship at 7 p.m. Friday.

Coverage of the championships is on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

