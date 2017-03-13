COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Harvey garners All-American honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — SIUE jumper Julian Harvey collected All-American honors for the second straight day at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Harvey placed tied for 12th in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 10.75 inches (2.10m). Texas Tech’s Trey Culver was declared the winner with a jump of 7-5 (2.26m).

He earned second team All-American honors Saturday after taking fifth place Friday in the long jump for first team All-American status.

“Ending his indoor career with All-American honors is a huge accomplishment,” SIUE jump coach Joey Pacione said.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter