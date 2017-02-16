COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Harvey, Meyer earn OVC honors

× Expand Edwardsville senior’s long jump is third best in world this year.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Seniors Julian Harvey of Edwardsville and Keith Meyer of Bloomington have been honored by the OVC for their exceptional performances.

Harvey has been awarded the OVC Field Athlete of the Week for the second week in a row and the fourth time overall this season. Meyer received the honor of OVC Track Athlete of the Week for the second time this month.

Harvey took first in the long jump at the Tyson Invitational last week with a mark of 26 feet, 5.50 inches, once again setting a new school record. The mark is the best by an American this year and the third best in the world. On top of his remarkable achievement in the long jump, he also placed fifth in the triple jump, with a jump of 50-6.75, which ranks third in the OVC.

Meyer also put in hard work over the weekend at the GVSU Big Meet. He took third place in the 5,000 meters with a time of 14 minutes, 17.95 seconds. His time broke his own SIUE record and is 20 seconds better than the nearest competitor in the OVC.

The Cougars are back in action at the OVC Indoor Championships Feb. 24-25 in Charleston.

