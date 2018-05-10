COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Harvey named OVC Co-Field Athlete of the Year

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. | SIUE men’s track and field athlete Julian Harvey has been tabbed the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Field Athlete of the Year.

“Julian is very deserving of this award,” SIUE head coach Scott Block said. “He has consistently been one of the top athletes in the OVC for many years.”

Harvey, an Edwardsville High School graduate, is tops in the OVC this season in the long jump with a mark of 25 feet, 4 inches, which is 31st in the nation and qualifies him for the NCAA first round.

He owns the second-furthest high jump (6-11.5) in conference this season. His high jump mark puts him 56th nationally, also qualifying him for the NCAA first round.

Harvey holds the fourth-best triple jump (49-7) and sixth fastest 100m (10.73) time in the OVC this year.

