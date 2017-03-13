COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Harvey places fifth at championships

× Expand Julian Harvey (center) accepts his NCAA award.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Julian Harvey placed fifth and earned All-American honors Friday at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships in the long jump with a mark of 25 feet, 7.5 inches (7.81m).

“He has worked incredibly hard the past four years to be able to make this happen,” SIUE jumps coach Joey Pacione said. “He stayed engaged the whole competition and competed well. It wasn’t the result we came in hoping for, but he should still hold his head high.”

Harvey took fifth with his fifth jump of the competition. KeAndres Bates, of Florida, was the winner at 26-4.5.

